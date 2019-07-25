NC Senate bill could strengthen child sex trafficking, abuse laws

North Carolina lawmakers are working to pass a bill which would increase and strengthen child sex abuse laws.

Senate Bill 199, or formally called “The Sexual Assault and Fast Reporting and Enforcement Act of 2019” would do a number of things if its signed into law.

“People who care about children in this community should care about this bill,” said Melinda Sampson, Outreach Coordinator with ENC Stop Human Trafficking Now

Lawmakers from both parties and advocates alike hope the proposal would help combat the issue of child sex abuse and trafficking.

Nearly 1,400 child sex trafficking cases were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in North Carolina in 2017. That amount ranks the state in the top 10 across the country.

“As an advocate, it means a great deal to me,” said Sampson.

The bill would create stricter penalties for someone 18 years or older who fails to report a sex act of a child. They could even receive a misdemeanor if they fail to report.

It would also strengthen the rules a high-risk, registered sex offender must follow while on social media sites regarding minors. For example, they are prohibited from using social media sites to lure, groom or reach out to children under 16 years of age.

Additionally, the bill would increase the statute of limitations for child abuse cases. It would allow victims to have up until the age of 38 to file a civil litigation against their abuser.

The bill would also require school systems across the state to have awareness training for employees.

“Educators are on the front lines of many things children deal with on a daily basis,” said Sampson.

Faculty and staff would have to take a two hour training course to learn some of the warning signs of sexual abuse. They would also learn more about their legal reporting obligation.

“Fast reporting would be able to be a way to get that child out of that situation quicker,” said Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance. “It could be the difference of life and death.”

“There are so many, many signs out there, and it would be a good thing for teachers to understand why it is they now have a child who was once a social butterfly and then all of a sudden become a failing student,” said Dance.

“All in all, this is a good bill,” said Sampson. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for students, it’s good for advocates and it’s good for kids.”

If passed, the bill could go into effect this December 2019.