New Bern man arrested on multiple drug trafficking, possession charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a man in New Bern on multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.

Carlos Eugene Green, 32, of Sampson Street New Bern, NC was arrested Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. 

Green is charged with two felony counts possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two felony counts trafficking cocaine, felony manufacture cocaine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, felony removing serial number from a firearm, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling for sell of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.  

