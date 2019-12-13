Robbery reported on ECU’s campus

ECU Police are now searching for three suspects who they say rob a someone at gun point around 7:18 p.m. Thursday night.

All of the suspects were male and two were described as heavy set.

The suspect with the gun was described as 5’7″ to 5’9″ feet tall, black, and wearing dark colored clothing.

Another suspect was wearing a tan colored Carthartt style jacket.

The three suspect were last seen heading south between Mendenhall and the Student Recreation Center towards Library Drive.

ECU Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at 252-328-6787 or the local Crime Stoppers.