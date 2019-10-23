Two arrested in Wednesday morning robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two suspects are in custody in connection to a robbery of a person on Wednesday morning in Greenville.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of E. 10th Street around 7:15 a.m.

Spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department, Kristen Hunter, says the incident was not random.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident and the second fled on foot.

Hunter says a GPD K9 apprehended the second suspect.

The lockdown on nearby schools in the area has been lifted and there is no threat to the public.