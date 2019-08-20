Unlicensed daycare owner arrested, charged with child abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The owner of an unlicensed daycare in Greenville is charged with child abuse.

Bridget McLawhorn Rakowski, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse that involved physical abuse of a toddler.

She is out of jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Rakowski’s arrest comes after a complaint on March 25 to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office regarding an unlicensed day care facility being operated on Senior Lane in Greenville. There was also a concern regarding child abuse.

During an investigation, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Rakowski was operating a childcare facility at her home under the name “Bridget’s Care” and was providing care to 10 or more children at times. The North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education was contacted, and the business was closed.