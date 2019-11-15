Woman arrested after K9 alerts deputies to drugs in Craven County traffic stop

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is arrested in Bridgeton Thursday after a K9 with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office alerts deputies to drugs in her car.

During a traffic stop on Highway 17 North, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) discovered heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Donna Harria Salgado, 45 of New Bern was arrested and charged with Felony Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Heroin, Two Felony Counts Possession of Heroin, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Cocaine and Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance.

In a press release, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes wrote:

The purpose of CSU is to make a positive impact on crime reduction by answering critical calls for service, apprehending criminal suspects and assisting in special projects aimed to reduce crime Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes

Hughes also added the K9 program is an essential part of the fight against drugs.

Bridgeton Police also assisted in the traffic stop.