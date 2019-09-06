Croatan National Forest remains closed due to impacts of Hurricane Dorian

New Bern, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the impacts of Hurricane Dorian, all campgrounds, recreation areas, and gated roads on the Croatan National Forest remain closed including the district office in New Bern.

The extent of damage is currently unknown.

U.S. Forest Service staff will begin assessing damage and hazards this weekend.

Roads and recreation areas will be reopened on a case-by-case basis as conditions allow.

Visitors should avoid these areas to ensure their own safety and that of crews assessing the damage.

In addition to road damage and flooding, there is a high risk of falling trees.