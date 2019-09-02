Croatan National Forest temporarily closing campgrounds, recreation areas for Dorian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) All campgrounds, recreation areas, and gated roads on the Croatan National Forest will temporarily close starting Tuesday at noon due to the expected impacts of Dorian.

The ranger district office in New Bern will also close on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

After the storm has passed, all sites will be reopened as soon as hazards have been evaluated and mitigated.

The National Forests in North Carolina Supervisor’s Office in Asheville is expected to remain open and can be reached at 828-257-4200.