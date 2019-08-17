Crowd of strangers says goodbye to El Paso shooting victim

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Basco, whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso. Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a the Walmart. Reckard and Basco were married 22 years. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Thousands of strangers from Los Angeles to Tucson have come to El Paso, Texas, to say goodbye to an El Paso shooting victim after hearing that she had few family members.

Antonio Basco is scheduled Saturday to bury his long-time companion, 63-year-old Margie Reckard, who was killed by a gunman who opened fire at an El Paso Walmart this month.

Attendees waited more than two hours in 100-degree (38 Celsius) temperatures on Friday after Basco invited the public to attend her companion’s funeral.

Angelique Tadeo of Tucson, Arizona says she and her husband, Paul, and their 3-year-old granddaughter drove more than four hours to attend Reckard’s memorial. Tadeo worked as a nurse and treated victims during the 2011 shooting in Tucson that injured former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and killed six.