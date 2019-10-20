Cumberland County dad wins $750k with scratch-off lottery ticket

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Yet another big lottery winner has emerged from Cumberland County.

Back in June, Charles W. Jackson Jr. of Fayetteville won $344.6 million with a Powerball ticket bought in Hope Mills.

Now, Jonathan Davis of Hope Mills, has won $750,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Davis bought his ticket along with a Coke Friday at the 301 Kwik Shop on U.S. 301 North in Parkton in Robeson County, according to lottery officials.

While getting a Coke, Davis decided to get a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket, which he took to his truck and started scratching, lottery officials said in a news release.

“I just stared at the ticket,” Davis, who installs fireplaces, told lottery officials. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I just wanted to make sure it was real.”

Davis said he is going to use part of his winnings to take his grandmother on a cruise.

“She loves being able to get out of the house and explore,” Davis said. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

Davis also said he plans to start a savings account for his two sons.

Davis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $530,628, officials said.