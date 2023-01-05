FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing a prevention and early intervention program for delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2023-24 beginning July 1.
The council has studied risk factors and needs of juvenile court-involved youth in
the county and anticipates funds in the amount of $1,119,291 from the N.C. Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the upcoming fiscal year, according to a news release from the county.
The JCPC issued a Request for Proposals and began accepting proposals Dec. 28. The
deadline for submissions is no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 13. The following types of programs
will be considered for funding:
• Parent/Family Skill Building
• Interpersonal Skill Building
• Vocational Skills
• Restitution/Community Service
• Teen Court
• Psychological Assessments
• Home-Based Family Counseling
• Individual/Group/Mixed Counseling
• Substance Abuse Counseling
• Temporary Shelter Care
All RFP submissions may be mailed or delivered to:
Nichelle Gaines
JCPC Coordinator
412-W Russell Street
Fayetteville, NC 28311
County JCPC partners with the N.C. Department of Public Safety as part of a strategy to
mobilize communities to create a multi-disciplinary continuum of care that includes prevention programs for children, early intervention for juvenile offenders, and graduated sanctions for repeat offenders.