Cupid Crawl 5 and 10k in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Cupid Crawl 5 and 10k race held early Saturday morning, February 8th, brought people from all over.

WNCT interviewed Girls on the Run, a group of young women working to empower each other through running.

Hundreds gathered as the first group of runners headed out at 8:45am, followed by another group at 9.

“First of all it brings people together,” said Kaki Mcleod.

“It creates a family out of the runners, and it helps us all get healthy. Even for the first timers who walk most of the way.”

Mcleod usually competes in the race herself, but this year watched from the sidelines with her husband, as she recently had gotten over the flu.

“It was a little bit of a challenge, but it’s good for us to have challenges.” – Girls on the Run group

This years race fee helped two charities, Special Olympics North Carolina and Law Enforcement United, which honors those who’ve died in the line of duty.

10th grader Nathan Geyer placed first in the 5k, with a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds.

Nathan Geyer heading towards the finish line.

“It feels great,” said Geyer.

“It was hard, but it was a lot of fun.”

Geyer’s grandparents came to watch him from Richmond, Virginia.

His grandmother couldn’t have been prouder.

“It’s the greatest, it’s the greatest,” said Kathy Geyer. “Having grandchildren is wonderful and seeing them achieve great things. It’s great.”