Curfew in effect tonight for Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will be enacting a curfew overnight from 10 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, until 6 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019.

The City will continue to evaluate and monitor Hurricane Dorian and is likely to extend the curfew if conditions warrant.

This affects only the area within the corporate limits of the City Of Greenville.

For information regarding the curfew, continue to follow city social media, your local media outlets, and www.greenvillenc.gov.

For any questions regarding Hurricane Dorian, the City of Greenville Emergency Operations Information Hotline is open and taking calls. That number is (252) 329-4164. This line is not for emergencies. All emergency calls should be placed to 911.