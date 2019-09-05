Curfew in effect tonight for Greenville

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  115
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Covenant Church Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic John Paul II Catholic High School Kids Kountry KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin County Clerk of Court Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sesame Technologies Inc Smithfield-Farmland Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town Of Farmville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wonderland Academy Day Care

Curfew in effect tonight for Greenville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
curfew_1536864659478.png

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will be enacting a curfew overnight from 10 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, until 6 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019.

The City will continue to evaluate and monitor Hurricane Dorian and is likely to extend the curfew if conditions warrant.

This affects only the area within the corporate limits of the City Of Greenville.

For information regarding the curfew, continue to follow city social media, your local media outlets, and www.greenvillenc.gov.

For any questions regarding Hurricane Dorian, the City of Greenville Emergency Operations Information Hotline is open and taking calls. That number is (252) 329-4164. This line is not for emergencies. All emergency calls should be placed to 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV