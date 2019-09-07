Phased re-entry into Corolla begins

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- According to a media release, Currituck County will begin to allow restricted access to Corolla at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Access will be allowed only to those with a Priority 1 Critical Needs Pass or a Priority 2 Business Pass.

Access into Corolla and Carova will not be granted at this time to visitors, residents, or property owners.

Restrictions are due to the continued widespread power outages and utility infrastructure concerns in the area.

This phased re-entry will allow businesses in Corolla, including vacation rental agencies, time to assess structures and begin necessary repairs.

Dare County will begin a Priority 2 Reentry for areas North of Oregon Inlet (permanent residents and critical businesses) at 12 noon on Saturday.

This included access across the Wright-Memorial Bridge from Hwy 158.

Citizens are directed to call the Emergency Operations Center at 252-232-2115 for updates.