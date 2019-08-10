Currituck house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Lower Currituck and Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments were called to a home in Jarvisburg on Wednesday night after a fire was reported.

Smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home were visible when the fire departments arrived.

The firefighters worked for two hours to put out the fire and stayed on the scene for an additional 2 and a half hours.

No people were injured, but the home has heavy damage.

No official cause of the fire has been determined, but it is possible that it was caused by lightning in the area, according to a Facebook post.