Cut down your Christmas tree this holiday season

FILE – Nov. 28, 2015, As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GREENEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People are getting creative with their Christmas traditions during the pandemic. North Carolina is the Christmas second largest producer of Christmas trees in the U.S., making it perfect for finding your own and cutting one.

According to VisitNC.com, the official travel website for the state of North Carolina, there some 40 Christmas tree growers who invite visitors to their farms to choose and cut the perfect tree. Our state’s top five Christmas tree-producing counties are Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga in the High Country, and Jackson in the Great Smoky Mountains. Species grown in eastern North Carolina include Leyland cypress, Norway spruce, Eastern red cedar, white pine, Scotch pine, Virginia pine, Arizona cypress (Blue Ice, Carolina Sapphire) and the white cedar cultivar Green Giant.

Click this link for more information on where to cut your own Christmas Tree. Not only is the practice environmentally conscious, but it’s also a great holiday adventure to consider while staying safe.

Before you head out, check each location’s website for the most up-to-date visitor information. Additionally, please visit Count On Me NC to see participating businesses and for tips on how to stay safe when visiting North Carolina.