RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have a sick child, finding over the counter children’s medicine may become a lot harder due to a shortage of children’s medicine.

Walgreens and CVS are just a few major retailers limiting the purchase of children’s over-the-counter pain medicine.

CVS says they have implemented a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products at CVS locations and online. Walgreens told CBS 17 they are only allowing a purchase of six per online transaction.

The consumer healthcare products association also points to a large demand driven by a rise in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses including the flu, covid and RSV.

In a statement a Walgreens spokesperson told CBS 17:

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter pediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country. In an effort to help support availability and avoid excess purchases, we put into effect an online only purchase limit of six per online transaction for all over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers.

Walgreens works diligently to anticipate and avoid product shortages where possible by partnering with new and current suppliers and distributors to minimize the impact and inconvenience for our patients and customers. For customers looking for items, our website updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day. Additionally, Walgreens Same Day Delivery and Pickup provide contactless options for receiving products.”

All this comes as companies are seeing shortages with other medications including antibiotics, add medication and diabetes.

Some shortages could last until early next year.