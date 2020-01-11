Dad killed, daughter injured after oncoming driver falls asleep in head-on crash

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was killed and his young daughter was injured in a head-on collision Saturday morning near Knightdale.

Highway Patrol officers responded to Old Faison Road near Bethlehem Road around 9 a.m.

According to a trooper at the scene, a man driving a pickup truck fell asleep behind the wheel, crossed over the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle attempted to turn into the parking lot of Cathy Lee Day Care and Learning Center to avoid the truck but the truck struck the driver side of the vehicle, the trooper said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, his young daughter, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.