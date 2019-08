Dale Earnhardt Jr. answers a question from the media during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are welcoming a new baby girl into the world.

According to NASCAR, Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday.

The couple revealed the baby’s birth on Twitter Tuesday morning.

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕— Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018

Their daughter was born one day after what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 67th birthday.

A number of NASCAR drivers wished the couple congratulations in a video put out Tuesday.