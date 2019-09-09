Damage assessments to begin in coastal counties this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper will visit affected coastal areas again today and has directed North Carolina Emergency Management to continue efforts with state and local partners, including non-profits, to deliver recovery aid to North Carolinians in need.

As recovery from Hurricane Dorian continues, NCEM has requested assistance from FEMA in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in storm-affected counties.

The assessments will begin this week and are the first step in determining the scope of Hurricane Dorian’s damage.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office says a man who died from injuries sustained in a chainsaw accident while clearing a downed tree is the state’s third death resulting from Hurricane Dorian.

“State agencies and our partners will continue to deliver supplies and aid until our coast has recovered from Hurricane Dorian. The sad news of an additional confirmed fatality is a reminder that though the storm has moved away, we are still experiencing the dangers from the damage,” said Governor Cooper.

The 54-year-old man died Saturday while attempting to use a chainsaw to remove a tree in New Hanover County.

The previous two storm-related deaths included a Pamlico County man who collapsed Friday and a Columbus County man who fell from a ladder while preparing his home for the storm on September 2.

Feeding operations continue in areas most impacted by the storm.

Updated ferry schedules can be found to Ocracoke at https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2019-09-08-emergency-ferry-service.aspx.

Schedules for the other ferries can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/ferry-tickets-services/routes/Pages/default.aspx?from=0&to=0.

Post-storm power restoration work continues today, with about 3,600 homes and businesses without power Monday morning.

Most outages are in Hyde and Craven County, about 1,500 of those outages on Ocracoke Island.

For those who would like to donate to recovery needs, go to nc.gov/donate for ways to directly assist those working to recover from Hurricane Dorian.