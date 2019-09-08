1  of  2
Dare Co. Schools closed Monday due to damage from Hurricane Dorian

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Schools announced they will be closed to all students and staff on Monday in order to fix “significant damage” caused by Hurricane Dorian.

School officials said a large portion of the roof of Cape Hatteras Secondary School flew off during the storm Friday. One-third of the school was damaged.

Several of their other schools suffered storm damage as well, but not as major.

Officials say the minor damage at their other facilities will not prevent them from reopening once power is restored.

