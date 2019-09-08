Dare County allows partial re-entry to areas south of Oregon Inlet after Hurricane Dorian

Wood debris is left scattered across the Nags Head beach in the Outer Banks, N.C., as the sunsets, Friday, Sept 6, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to churn off the North Carolina coast, but it’s heading further into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting forecasters to lift hurricane and tropical storm warnings south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Dare County has allowed Priority Three reentry for areas south of Oregon Inlet (Hatteras Island) at noon on Sunday following Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency Management officials at Dare County have allowed Priority Three reentry to areas south of Hatteras Island which will be effective at noon on Sunday.

Priority Three individuals include non-residents, property owners, and employees of non-critical businesses.

Officials emphasize the importance of non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of non-critical businesses to have valid reentry permit and matching government-issued IDs, or a current tax bill.

All people going back following Hurricane Dorian’s damage are advised to drive slowly with caution due to sand and water still remaining on many of Hatteras Island’s roadways.

Areas north of Oregon Inlet will allow unrestricted access beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. These areas include Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Roanoke Island, Colington Island, Martin’s Point, and the Dare mainland.

The County’s online reentry permitting system information and process can be found at the County’s website.

Dangerous surf conditions are still in place so officials advise the community to check the National Weather Service’s site for updates.

Officials will meet again to determine the appropriate time for Priority Four, visitor reentry, is safe for Hatteras Island.