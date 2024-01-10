We celebrate the life of one of our longest serving public servants, Manteo native Bobby Owens, 91. Owens, a dedicated community leader, truly loved his community and served the public in one capacity or another for a great many years.

Over three decades, Owens served for almost 22 years as a Dare County commissioner, 16 of which he served as chairman.

According to Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard, “I will always remember Bobby for his passion and his leadership. He had a vision for the future, and I deeply respect how he set in motion solutions that addressed many of the county’s long-term needs that will benefit our residents and visitors for generations to come.”

As a Dare County commissioner, he was instrumental in establishing the county’s reverse osmosis water system to provide an adequate supply of healthy, clean drinking water for our growing communities.

He also led the effort to secure a Certificate of Need from the state so a hospital could be built in Dare County. He did not believe citizens should have to travel hours outside the area to have a baby or receive medical treatment.

Owens was a strong supporter of youth sports and prioritized the funding of ballfields and recreational programs. He was instrumental in bringing the first Babe Ruth World Series to Dare County in 1996.

Owens supported ways to meet the needs of the county and get things done without increasing property taxes. While serving on the Dare County Board of Commissioners, the first occupancy tax was approved by the state. This provided funding for the Dare County Tourism Board to begin marketing the Outer Banks as a premier vacation destination. In addition, the land transfer tax was implemented to meet the capital needs of the county.

For six years, Owens served as mayor of the Town of Manteo, from December 2017 to 2023. He played a significant role in making Manteo a vibrant town by supporting initiatives to ensure government accessibility, community safety and economic success. He promoted an efficient local government using sound fiscal management to provide excellent services and the best value to the residents of Manteo.

Mayor Owens advocated for a beautiful and clean town for the benefit of all residents and visitors, working on numerous initiatives to do so. He championed the Town Common project, bringing to fruition a beautiful park, complete with much needed parking and facilities.

During Mayor Owens’ tenure, the Town of Manteo obtained the prestigious designation as a North Carolina Main Street community. It is a mark of distinction for Manteo that mirrors his vision of working together to help the local community thrive while honoring and keeping alive its rich history and culture.

Town of Manteo Mayor Pro Tem Betty Selby stated, “Bobby Owens, Mr. Bobby to me, was a dear friend, mentor and a great champion. His lifetime of selfless service and dedication to our community is the greatest example of the kind of public servant we should all strive to become. He was kind to everyone, and his life exemplified his favorite quote, ‘My God loves everybody.’ While his heart was here at home in Manteo and all of Dare County, his influence and service crossed the entire state of North Carolina. We were blessed to share our lives and service with him. The knowledge that he is now reunited with Mrs. Sarah and Lisa offer some comfort to us during this sad time.”

Owens also served as commissioner and chairman of the North Carolina Utilities Commission and in the role of governor’s representative in eastern North Carolina.

Owens represented all people, regardless of political, religious or other affiliation. He was a true public servant and everyone’s friend. The life and legacy of Mr. Bobby Owens leaves a lasting footprint in Manteo and Dare County’s collective history and future.

Both the Town of Manteo and Dare County urge everyone to remember Bobby Owens for his lifelong dedication to the people of our county, the town and the great state of North Carolina, and extend heartfelt condolences to the Owens family as they grieve their incredible loss.