Dare County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sorbi to get donation of body armor

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) Dare County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sorbi will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Sorbi’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ike, Vancouver, WA Police Department”.

Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities contact 508-824-6978.