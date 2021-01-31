Deadliest month of COVID-19 ends with improvement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The deadliest month since the pandemic began is ending with improvement across the board.

There were 4,899 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, the fewest since Tuesday and the eighth day in a row with fewer than 7,000.

The seven-day rolling average of 5,531 is at its lowest level since New Year’s Eve.

Currently, 2,782 COVID patients are hospitalized. Sunday is the fifth straight day with a drop from the previous day and the third straight day in which that total dropped by at least 100.

Sunday’s number of hospitalizations is the lowest since Dec. 14, when there were 2,553.

There were 48 deaths were reported, breaking the streak of three days in a row with at least 100 deaths reported.

The number of deaths reported Sunday is the smallest daily increase since Monday.

The total number of deaths across the state is now 9,335.

The percent positive of 8.5 percent, based on testing Friday, marks the fourth straight day in the 8 percent range.