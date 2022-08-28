LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front gate by the ticket office suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where they were pronounced dead.

Lancaster PD said a large crowd was on hand when the shooting occurred.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”

No arrests have been made yet and no other injuries were reported.