Deaf and LGBTQ activist Nyle DiMarco speaks at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Nyle DiMarco spoke at ECU’s New Student Center Wednesday evening , and the event was called “Living Out Loud.”

DiMarco is a deaf and identifies as a queer man.

His goal is to break the barriers of stereotypes surrounding deaf and LGBTQ communities by being a role model.

DiMarco spoke for an hour and a half, with the crowd listening diligently.

The event was open to the public and free, and presented by the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, the Students Activities Board, and the ECU Health Sciences Campus.

