Delivery services work to resolve remaining holiday delays

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) – Shipping companies are doing big business because of COVID. Delivery of everyday necessities to homes and businesses has kept them busy for months. But months of peak demand caused delays to holiday gift shipments that still haven’t ended.

It’s having an impact on the people who work to get those package to their intended destinations.

Officials tell me they’re being challenged by available air and truck space. To move this historic volume of mail. That’s led to the delays. They say this isn’t an isolated problem. Every shipping company is dealing with these issues.

9 On Your Side went digging for answers from the U.S. Postal Service.

A USPS representative in North Carolina sent this statement

The Postal Service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic, which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail also led to temporary delays. These challenges were felt by shippers across the board. We are accepting all volumes being presented to us, which adds to the challenge of the workload. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees, and we will continue to work around the clock to deliver all packages and mail entered into our system, including returns. We thank our customers for their continued support and understanding. Philip Bogenberger, United States Postal Service

No word when delays will be completely resolved.