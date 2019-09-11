Demolition of Imperial Tobacco site begins this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Construction began this week to demolish the former Imperial Tobacco Processing Plant on Atlantic Avenue.

The Imperial Tobacco Site is located between Dickinson Avenue, Clark Street, Bonners Lane, and the railroad tracks.

The project to dismantle the remains of the building and clear the property is expected to last approximately four months and will necessitate the closure of Atlantic Avenue between Alley Street and Dickinson Avenue.

Motorists exiting the residential parking lot in that area will need to take Eighth Street or Bonners Lane.

The demolition of the former warehouse is part of preparations for future development, but there are currently no approved plans for construction on the property.

The removal of the existing infrastructure, as well as leveling and grading of the site, is being funded by a $150,000 grant that the City received in April from the North Carolina Division of Rural Economic Development.

The contract for the project was awarded to P&P Demolition and Excavation.

After awarding the contract, the City moved forward with the preparation and submission of the project’s Environmental Management Plan (EMP) to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).

The EMP must be approved before soil disturbance on the site is allowed, and the City is still awaiting that approval.

The demolition does not include the office building located on the site.