Deputies arrest woman wanted for questioning in stolen credit card case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman wanted for questioning regarding a stolen credit card has been arrested, deputies said.

On July 31, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a female wanted for questioning regarding a stolen credit card.

The female was captured on surveillance using the stolen card at Walgreens and Sunhouse Vapor, both on Richlands Highway, deputies said.

After receiving tips from the public, 54-year-old Frances Marie Easley was arrested on Wednesday for the theft and fraudulent charges of the card.

Deputies said that Easley had stolen the victim’s credit card while at a local retail establishment and then used the card in three separate locations.

Easley, of Jacksonville, was charged with:

Three counts of felony obtaining property by a false pretense

Three counts of felony identity theft

Felony financial card theft

Misdemeanor using an illicit card

Easley was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $27,000 bond.