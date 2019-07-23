Deputies: Former animal shelter employee charged with larceny

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A former Craven-Pamlico County Animal Shelter employee has been charged with larceny, deputies said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged Rachel Lynn Lewis, 33, of New Bern with felony larceny by employee.

An investigation showed that Lewis was in the process of resigning from the Craven-Pamlico County Animal Shelter when she went inside the business after hours and took $80, cleaning supplies, and office supplies on multiple occasions.

Lewis first appearance in court is scheduled in Craven County District Court on Wednesday.