Deputies investigate assault reported in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault reported in Swansboro on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of the Queens Creek Bridge for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle on the side of the road occupied by two men.

Both men appeared to have minor injuries about their heads and faces.

A third man was located nearby, who had suffered from stab wounds.

The third man was transported to the US Naval Hospital Trauma Center for treatment and was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

All three subjects had been consuming alcohol and had been fighting with each other.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are possible.

If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019015429.