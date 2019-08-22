Deputies investigate break-in reported in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are investigating a break-in reported in Craven County on August 16.

Around 5:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4001 Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern in reference to an alarm activation.

Deputies arrived and said they found that the back door had been forced open.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the arrest of this subject.