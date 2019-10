The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend murder situation.

Deputies were called to 302 Church St. in Princeville Sunday around 7am in reference to man that was shot.

Deputies found Dakotah Redmond, also known as “Peanut”, dead, apparently from gunshots.

Deputies spoke to a few witnesses, but would like to speak to anyone who saw Redmond on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

If you have any information, call 252-641-7911. Callers remain anonymous.