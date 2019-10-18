Deputies: Juvenile petitions sought after prank call in Tyrrell County

(WNCT) Deputies are investigating after three juveniles used 911 service for a prank call in Tyrrell County.

On Tuesday, the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fonsoe Street in Columbia for a domestic in progress.

The caller reported that several members of the caller’s family were deceased in the residence and the caller was being held at gunpoint.

Several other agencies responded including North Carolina Wildlife, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Dare Sheriff’s Office, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation’s (SBI) Special Response Team, SBI Crime scene /field agents , FBI, Washington/Tyrrell EMS and US Fish & Wildlife.

After the first residence was searched and cleared, a second residence was identified from phone records.

Officers then responded to a residence on Goat Neck Road and determined that no crime had been committed at that residence.

Through further investigation deputies uncovered that it was a prank call made by several juveniles.

The case is still under investigation.

Juvenile petitions have been sought against three juveniles for misuse of 911.