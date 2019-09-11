Deputies looking for man wanted for absconding probation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a man wanted for absconding probation.

Deputies said the Antonio Devante Lamont Jones, 27, last known address is 111 Duds Drive in New Bern.

Jones is wanted for felony absconding probation.

Anyone with information on Jones whereabouts is asked to call Craven County Communications 252-633-2357, Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the arrest of Jones. To remain anonymous call 252-633-5141.