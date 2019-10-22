Live Now
Deputies looking for man wanted for vehicle break-in in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for a man wanted for a vehicle break-in in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Diante Tashawn Smith, 23, of New Bern, is wanted for felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and three felony counts larceny of a firearm. 

Deputies believe that Smith is operating a 2017 white Dodge Journey with North Carolina registration ELJ-7569. 

Anyone with information may contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency. 

