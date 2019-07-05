Deputies looking for missing/runaway teen girl in Currituck County

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for a missing/runaway teen girl in Currituck County.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said they believe 15-year-old Adriana D. Floyd ran away from her home in the Harbinger area Wednesday night.

Floyd is described as a white female with blond hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’6 and 125 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a blue and green spaghetti strap dress.

Deputies said Floyd may be traveling in a 2003 white Buick LaSabre 4-door with NC tags of OBX95306.

She may be heading to Maine according to Adriana’s mom, deputies.

If anyone has any information contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.

At the moment no picture is available.