Deputies looking for missing woman last seen around August 28

1  of  71
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy

Deputies looking for missing woman last seen around August 28

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing woman who was last seen in the area of the White Oak River Campground around August 28.

Deputies said that Jessamyn Ruth Martin, 32, is a white female with medium length blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’3 and 120 lbs.,

Martin was expected at an address on Ramsey Road on August 29 but never arrived, deputies said.

Deputies believe Martin is driving a white SUV (unknown make or model) and to have two dogs with her.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Curlee at 910-989-4074, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019012832 when calling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV