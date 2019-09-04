Deputies looking for missing woman last seen around August 28

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing woman who was last seen in the area of the White Oak River Campground around August 28.

Deputies said that Jessamyn Ruth Martin, 32, is a white female with medium length blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’3 and 120 lbs.,

Martin was expected at an address on Ramsey Road on August 29 but never arrived, deputies said.

Deputies believe Martin is driving a white SUV (unknown make or model) and to have two dogs with her.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Curlee at 910-989-4074, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2019012832 when calling.