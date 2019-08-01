Deputies looking for person wanted for questioning in break-in to local business

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person wanted for questioning in a break-in to a local business.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Brown Derby Bar at 1940 Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville for a report that unknown suspect(s) pried open a door to the business and took a money bag containing cash.

Video surveillance showed what appears to be a male wearing gloves with his face covered, prying open the register.

If you have any information related to case 2019011190 contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Watkins at 910-989-4060, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.