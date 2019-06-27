Deputies: Man arrested after German Shepard puppy died due to starvation in Cove City

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

A man has been arrested after a German Shepard puppy died due to starvation in Cove City.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigated an animal complaint involving a black German Shepard puppy being found deceased on 190 Frank Alice Drive in Cove City.



After an investigation, it was determined the cause of death was starvation and the dog hadn’t been vaccinated for rabies.

Eddie Ray Bryant, 67, of Cove City, was charged with felony kill an animal by starvation and failure to vaccinate for rabies.

