Deputies: Man found dead in jail cell, inmate charged with murder

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An inmate has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies said they found a man dead in a jail cell.

On Monday the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the Craven County Confinement Facility at 1100 Clarks Road in New Bern in reference to an unresponsive male.

Deputies said they discovered a white male deceased in a jail cell and the State Bureau of Investigations was contacted to conduct a death investigation.

As a result of the investigation and interviews Gary Scott Garfield, 60, of New Bern, was charged with an open count of murder.

This is an active State Bureau of Investigation case.