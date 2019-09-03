1  of  2
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools

Deputies: Man found dead in jail cell, inmate charged with murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An inmate has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies said they found a man dead in a jail cell.

On Monday the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the Craven County Confinement Facility at 1100 Clarks Road in New Bern in reference to an unresponsive male. 

Deputies said they discovered a white male deceased in a jail cell and the State Bureau of Investigations was contacted to conduct a death investigation.

As a result of the investigation and interviews Gary Scott Garfield, 60, of New Bern, was charged with an open count of murder.

This is an active State Bureau of Investigation case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV