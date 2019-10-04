Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Deputies: Man threatens to shoot up AMC in New Hanover Co., gets arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens

(WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he threatened to shoot up an AMC movie theater in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nikolai James Dixon Jr. for threatening to shoot up the AMC movie theater on 111 Cinema Drive.

Deputies would like to thank local citizens and the media who notified them of his online social media post.

At no point did Nixon have the means to carry out any threat, deputies said.

Dixon has been charged with cyberstalking and is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV