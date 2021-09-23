Deputies offer tips to Onslow County community following multiple break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is providing tips to the community after a number of larcenies and break-ins have been reported in certain areas of Onslow County.
Here are the tips from deputies to protect your home, your car, yourself, and your family:
- If you can afford a small monthly fee, consider getting a security system. Even just a sign in your yard can be a deterrent.
- If you’re going to be away, leave your car in your driveway and have someone check on your home. In general, make it look like someone is home.
- Do not allow mail to pile up outside of your door. If you’re away, have a friend or family member collect the mail as it arrives.
- Leave an inside and outside light on when you’re away or out for the night. Some people also put a radio or television, turned on and off by a timer.
- Dogs are excellent deterrents for burglary. Praise your dog when they bark if someone is in your driveway or knocking on the door.
- Keep your blinds or curtains closed when you’re not home.
- Do not leave valuable items outside of your home (lawnmowers, tools, etc).
- Lock all of your doors and windows. Many burglaries are crimes of opportunity. Do not leave your vehicle doors unlocked!
- Reinforce your door frames with longer screws.
- Installing motion-sensitive, outdoor lights are an inexpensive way to deter home burglaries at night.
- Get in the habit of double-checking that your doors are locked when you leave your home or car.
- When you move into a new home, change all of your locks and door codes.
- And ALWAYS be aware of strangers slowly driving or walking through your neighborhood. Do not approach them, but keep an eye on them. Report any suspicious behavior to county dispatch, who will send an available deputy to investigate.
- Finally, please also look out for your neighbors. Sheriff Miller recommends active Neighborhood Watch Programs.
- Be safe!