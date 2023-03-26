TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies have been knocking on doors and handing out flyers in Travelers Rest searching for Jorden Nebling. She’s a woman that went missing two years ago but deputies said now, they have gathered more information and possibly a person of interest in the case.

Nebling was reported missing on October 20, 2020. Now more than two years later, the Greenville County sheriff’s office said they have reason to believe their person of interest is already behind bars for an unrelated case.

“She was always bubbly and she was the happiest person to be around,” said Alyssa Bobo, Nebling’s best friend. “She always had a big smile on her face.”

Nebling’s loved ones said the new evidence brings them hope, as they’ve been left with unanswered questions for several years.

“I just wish she would come home,” said Bobo.

The sheriff’s office believes handing out flyers and knocking on doors will help lead them to new information.

“We got reason to believe that we have a person of interest who is incarcerated, however, we have not found Jorden herself or her body so you’ll see several deputies in the area,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis, Greenville County. “We’ve been working on this case for a little over 2 years.”

Deputies said they have been working with those who knew Nebling well. It’s been a long process but the sheriff’s office and those who continue searching for their loved one, are optimistic.

“However we find her, that will be really good I think for everybody that loves her,” said Mary Tucker, Nebling’s step mom. “We all just are really wanting answers.”

Still with many unanswered questions, Nebling’s family is reflecting on her disappearance and reminding the community to be aware.

“It could be any young girl so just be safe honestly,” said Bobo.

If you have any information, investigators ask that you call Crimestoppers at 23-crime.