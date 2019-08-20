Deputies seek information leading to report of vandalism to mausoleum in La Grange

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are seeking information leading to a report of vandalism to a mausoleum in the Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.

On August 16, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to a mausoleum in the Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.

The mausoleum’s end slabs were broken and the front of the mausoleum was also damaged with an unknown object, deputies said.

The crime occurred between the dates of August 10 and August 16.

The owner of the mausoleum has offered a $1,000.00 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If anyone has information contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6100 or 252-559-6118.