Deputies trying to ID man wanted for questioning in a vehicle break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person wanted for questioning regarding a vehicle break-in.

On Monday deputies responded to the new Circle K on Highway 258 at NC53 for a report of a vehicle break-in.

The clerk on duty was told by a citizen that there was a vehicle in the rear parking lot with its window smashed out.

The vehicle belonged to the clerk.

Store video surveillance captured photos of a black male exiting a compact black vehicle break into the victim’s vehicle.

The male was wearing a green tee or sweatshirt with a red logo on the front, and black or dark gray sweat pants that had a hole in the upper left leg.

He was wearing slide-on flip flops and was bald.

Unknown if he has facial hair.

Anyone with information may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Watkins at 910-989-787-4060, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019015332.