Deputies trying to ID man wanted for questioning in vehicle breaking, entering

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a vehicle breaking and entering in New Bern.

The vehicle is described as an Oldsmobile with blue on top and grey on the bottom.

The driver is described as a black male and has been seen in the Sandy Ridge Mobile Home Park, located on 250 Keener Avenue in New Bern.

Deputies said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a vehicle breaking and entering that occurred at the Handy Mart, located on 2020 Highway 17 North in New Bern.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.