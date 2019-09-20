Deputies trying to ID suspect involved in 2 residential break-ins

(WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify a suspect involved in two residential break-ins Elizabeth City.

On Friday the Pasquotank County Central Communications received a call at approximately 11:51 am about a breaking and entering in the 1200 block of Salem Church Road in Elizabeth City.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies said they found the residence had been broken into by forcing entry through the garage door.

Firearms are the only known property reported stolen at the moment, deputies said.

Deputies said that another residence in the 1600 block of Nixonton Road has been reported broken into as well, within the same time period with unknown stolen property.

The suspect is believed to be a black male, large build with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and driving a small, gray SUV.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.