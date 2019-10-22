Deputies trying to ID suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify a man wanted for several break-ins in the Jacksonville area.

On October 18, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Springdale Drive, Audrey Court, and Furia Drive in the Southwest area of Jacksonville.

Home security footage captured one male subject breaking into a vehicle where the same night there were several other vehicles broke into.

The suspect is described as a young white male wearing pants, thick gloves, a light jacket, and a hat.

He wears glasses and has slight facial hair.

Anyone with information may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-988-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019015223.